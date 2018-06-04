One of a kind: Andy Kahan, who gave victims a voice, retiring from city of Houston

HOUSTON - Andy Kahan, who had a one-of-a-kind job with the City of Houston as a victim advocate, has retired.

His departure on May 31 paves the way for a second person to hold the position that was created by former Mayor Bob Lanier in 1992.

"Anyone can yell and scream, I wanted to focus on solutions and remedies," Kahan said.

During his career, Kahan was a sort-of ombudsman for victims and victims' families during painful and protracted legal proceedings.

He was actively involved in just about every high-profile criminal case in Houston, and sometimes the reason they were high-profile is that Kahan was unfailingly effective at bringing attention to them.

"It was a mutually beneficial relationship to work with the media," Kahan said.

The New York native, who moved to Houston in 1979, played an active role in lobbying for more than 20 new and changed laws in Texas since he came 26 years ago.

Postcard notification of high-risk sex offenders, a victim's right to witness executions, and the 'Murderabilia' law, which outlawed murderers profiting from memorabilia sales, were all Kahan successes.

Kahan ruffled feathers along the way, and during Mayor Annise Parker's administration, Kahan was moved out of his longtime City Hall office and into an office at the Houston Police Department.

His job function remained the same.

"You are not going to please everyone; if I was pleasing everyone, then I would not be doing my job," Kahan said.

Kahan, who is married and raised a son who was smart enough to get on 'Jeopardy' and do well, is not sure what his next move is but says he has retired from his city job, not from helping victims of crime.

