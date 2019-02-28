One of 2 men accused in deadly rooftop shooting appears in court

HOUSTON - A second suspect charged in connection with a deadly rooftop shooting went before a judge Thursday morning.

Rene Moreno, 20, is charged with capital murder. Moreno is accused of driving a getaway car following the deadly rooftop ambush.

On Feb. 21 gunfire erupted along EastBrook Drive and four people were shot. Brothers Jose Aguilar and Maximo Aguilar were killed and another man and woman were injured.

Marlon Brandon Valdez, 18, is charged with capital murder.

Houston police said Valdez was the gunman accused of firing a high-powered rifle, while Moreno drove the getaway car.

A probable cause affidavit showed that in a taped conversation with investigators, Valdez said, "the Aguilars had jumped him and he wanted to get revenge on them."

He said after the shooting the gun was "placed into a black trash bag and put into the back of Rene's Tahoe," according to the affidavit.

Documents also state an unnamed witness told homicide detectives that following the shooting, Valdez and Moreno went to eat at a Panda Express and then went to buy a phone charger at Walmart.

The documents show detectives were able to confirm that the black Tahoe was seen on surveillance video at both locations.

Moreno is being held without bond.

