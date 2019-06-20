One in custody after carjacking ends in high-speed chase

HOUSTON - A man involved in a carjacking is in custody after leading police on a brief chase through north Harris County.

Deputies said the carjacking was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday. About 30 minutes later, a deputy constable spotted the vehicle on the North Beltway near Ella Boulevard.

The deputy constable ran the plates, discovered it was the same vehicle that had been stolen and tried to conduct a traffic stop, deputies said.

According to authorities, the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a brief chase on I-45 north.

The chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph before the driver tried to exit the North Freeway at Airtex Drive but lost control of the vehicle while trying to take a turn, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver crashed into some bushes and both men jumped out and fled on foot.

Noah Dupre watched the commotion unfold.

"I heard, like, sirens for maybe 10 seconds,” Dupre said. “Then, I seen them crash and they took off running. I'm surprised the car didn't get more damage, to be honest."

After searching with K-9 officers and helicopter, authorities were able to find the driver and took him into custody.

Authorities are still searching for the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

