One driver tries to run over another after fight over parking spot, authorities say

HOUSTON - A fight over a parking spot ended with one man in the hospital after he was purposefully hit by another man, police said.

The incident started in the parking lot of a Freebirds World Burrito near Taylor Street and the Katy Freeway Service Road around 8:50 p.m. and ended in the parking lot of a nearby Chili’s, authorities said.

Police said the two drivers were trying to take the same parking spot but one of them was able to get in first.

An older man got out of the first vehicle and was confronted by the driver of the second vehicle, the authorities said.

Officers said after an argument the driver of the second vehicle got back in his car and tried to run over the first driver and clipped him before jumping the curb and hitting the side of a nearby building and a parked car.

That driver attempted to flee the scene, but good Samaritan Robert Solis chased after him and was able to stop the driver in the parking lot of a nearby Chili’s, the witness said.

“I caught up to him in the Chili's parking lot, banged on his window and got him to stop,” Solis said. “We exchanged a few words and it looked like he was going to take off again. When he did that, I reached over, threw his car in park and then took his key.”

The driver of the second vehicle tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by a passing constable, authorities said.

Officials said the man who was clipped was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are talking with witnesses to get more details about the incident.

