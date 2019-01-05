One dead, two injured after pickup truck slams into tree in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a pickup truck slammed into a tree Saturday morning in Southeast Houston.

Houston police Sgt. David Rodriguez said the pickup truck containing three men was speeding west on Clearwood Street near Edgebrook Drive when it hit a curb and crashed straight into a tree. Officers said the tires that were on the truck are illegal on Houston roads and are only meant for racing.

Police said two people were ejected from the truck. One ran and was later caught by officers, according to officials.

All three were transported to area hospitals, where one of the occupants died. One suffered broken bones and the third has back pain.

Police believe alcohol was involved in the single-car crash. Rodriguez said if the driver is found to have been driving while intoxicated, he could be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators are working to determine which of the three men was driving.

