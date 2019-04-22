One dead after vehicle drives off highway, slams into pole

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in north Harris County.

SPRING, Texas - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Monday on the North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive in the Spring area.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling northbound on the North Freeway when it veered off the road and moved down a grass median before slamming into the base of a light pole.

Both the driver and his female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the firefighters, authorities said.

According to deputies, both the driver and passenger were transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, where the man later died.

Officials said neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Investigators said the driver possibly fell asleep, but the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they will be doing a toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.