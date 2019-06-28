One dead after shooting at Bay Area apartment complex

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Houston police officers said someone pulled the trigger around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the complex on Bay Area Boulevard and Diana Lane.

The victim and another man were walking in the parking lot of the complex when they were approached by a dark-colored sedan, police said.

There was some type of exchange, then someone inside the car opened fire on the men, police said. At least one bullet struck the victim in his chest, killing him, authorities said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, trying to get a suspect description.

Authorities said the sedan a four-door, compact-size car and it is missing its rear driver’s side hub cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.