One arrested after police chase from Galveston to Dickinson

GALVESTON, Texas - A high-speed chase from Galveston to Dickinson ended in a crash and a man in handcuffs.

Police have not revealed why the driver of a red pickup was running from police, but they said he refused to stop in Galveston and he led police on a chase to FM 517 in Dickinson.

That's when police said the truck slammed into another car and a freeway support column.

The driver took off on foot and was eventually arrested at a nearby strip center.

As for the driver of the other car, police say she had some minor scrapes but was OK.

