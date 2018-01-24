One America Appeal raises $41 million for hurricane relief, organizers say

Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at 'Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal Concert' at Reed Arena in College Station. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company)

HOUSTON - Organizers of One America Appeal announced Wednesday that the campaign raised $41.3 million for hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The effort, which was led by five former presidents, raised the money from more than 110,000 donors, including groups, companies, organizations, sporting events and a benefit concert that was broadcast live, organizers said.

Organizers said that 100 cents of every dollar went to assist hurricane victims.

“Together, we have worked very hard to get this money where it is needed quickly, and the feedback we have received from the relief organizations with whom we have partnered indicate this special appeal has indeed made an important difference,” said George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation CEO David Jones.

Distributions from the fund have gone to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Relief Fund, Unidos Puerto Rico and the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.

