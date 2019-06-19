Olive Garden, Jason's Deli coming to Fairfield Marketplace in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - Good news for the Cypress area!

No more hunting down the closest Olive Garden or Jason Deli's after NewQuest Properties announced plans to build the restaurants in the Fairfield Marketplace.

The company said the restaurants will break ground in 30 days after getting the signal for a long-awaited start to construction.

The Olive Garden will occupy a 1.8-acre site and be located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and Mason Road. The Jason Deli will be built on a 1.05-acre interior pad.

"Olive Garden will be one of the few true sit-down casual restaurants in this tremendously underserved market for family dining," said Bob Conwell, senior vice president of Houston-based NewQuest Properties. "We've had a lot of inquiries from Fairfield residents about when Olive Garden and Jason's are going to open. The goal is to open by the holidays."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.