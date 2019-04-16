Old Settler's Music Festival celebrates 32nd year in Central Texas

Nestled in the woods of Central Texas, about 50 miles south of Austin and 70 miles northeast of San Antonio, the Old Settler's Music Festival celebrated its 32nd year of live music last weekend.

The four-day festival began in 1987 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The past two years, the festival has been held at a property in Tilmon, which is near Lockhart.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played an acoustic set Friday night and three-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile made a much-anticipated Saturday appearance.

PHOTOS: 2019 Old Settler's Music Festival

Galactic helped festivalgoers dance the night away on a cold, windy Saturday night.

Houston band Sarah Grace & The Soul played its second straight year at OSMF. Grace is 16 years old and was a semifinalist on season 15 of NBC's "The Voice."

Camp Shhh-Times began at 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, providing campers late-night, intimate performances. At Camp Shhh-Times, listeners are expected to be quiet, as there is no help to amplify the music. Headphones are provided, giving the shows a bit of a Silent Disco feel.

The overall atmosphere at OSMF is a little different than what you may expect. Campgrounds are filled with easy-going hearts, the main stages are graced by listeners who don't mind pulling out a folding chair to soak in the tunes and there are plenty of supervised activity options for children.

It's a far cry from the elbow-to-elbow shows that you may picture in your mind when thinking about attending a modern-day music festival.

The 600 or so OSMF volunteers that show up annually are the backbone to the festival's operations.

Here is a look at this year's lineup: