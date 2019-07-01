'OKURR': Cardi B's effort to trademark her catchphrase is rejected

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Rapper Cardi B had hoped to make the word “OKURR” her own, but the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied her request to do so, CNN reported.

They said the rejection came because the phrase is too "commonplace," and others have been using it for years.

Having a catchphrase trademark allows the owner to use it commercially, which was Cardi B's plan. She had hoped to use it on merchandise and prevent others from following suit.

Cardi B can respond to the trademark office's decision.



