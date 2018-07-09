Oil tanker fire closes both directions of US 59 at FM 2910 in Wharton County

KENDLETON, Texas - Highway 59 at FM 2910 in Wharton County was closed in both direction Monday after an oil tar truck caught fire.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m.

According to the Wharton County Constable's Office Precinct 2, two people were taken to Oakbend Medical Center. Injuries were not immediately known.

Firefighters put the flames out just before 9:30 as the fire threatened a nearby gas tanker truck.

Investigators said no one was inside the truck at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

