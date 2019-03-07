How Harris County plans to prioritize flood-control projects

HOUSTON - Harris County officials reassured residents concerned over how flood-control projects are being prioritized that all the promised projects will be completed.

Matt Zeve, deputy executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District, said that 134 of the 237 projects that are part of the $2.5 billion bond measure approved by voters last year have been greenlighted by Harris County commissioners.

Officials are weighing the remaining 103 projects based on a project's ability to lower flooding risk for the most people, Zeve said. He said money for the projects coming in from partner agencies may also play a factor in the priority of the project.

VIDEO: Zeve speaks about flood-control priorities

Zeve said that HCFCD engineers are looking at the county’s long history of flooding to determine which projects should be given priority. He said that, during Hurricane Harvey, some of the worst flooding happened in areas that do not have a long history of flooding. Engineers are balancing what happened during the historic 2017 storm with the history of flooding throughout the county, he said.

The only portion of the multibillion-dollar bond money that has not been assigned is $500 million in a contingency fund, Zeve said. He said that money will be used to address any issues that happen during the 10 years it will take to complete all 237 projects.

For more information about projects and the status of each of them, go to HCFCD.org.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.