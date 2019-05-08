Most METRORail trains stopped as crews work to repair electrical issue

HOUSTON - Trains on most of Houston’s METRORail system have been stopped for at least a week starting Wednesday afternoon as crews work to repair an electrical issue.

Tom Lambert, president of Houston’s transit authority, said the electricity that powers the trains on the Green and Purple lines and the Red Line extension, from the UH Downtown station to the Northline Transit Center/HCC, has been shut off so that crews can work to repair a problem that causes broken electrical lines to fall to the ground.

LINK: View Map of METRORail system

Lambert said wire fatigue has caused two power lines to break, the most recent happening last week. He said crews are working to install devices at 79 locations that will prevent any other lines that break from falling to the ground.

While the trains won’t be running, shuttle buses will be running along the lines, Lambert said. He said staff, signage and barricades will be placed at all the affected stations to help passengers figure out where to go.

Lambert said crews hope to have the repairs completed within a week, but it could take longer.

The cause of the wire fatigue is also being investigated, Lambert said.

VIDEO: Officials discuss emergency METRORail repairs

