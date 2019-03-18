Officials address case of drunken driving suspect wanted in crash that killed child in 2018

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department Task Force officers and investigators will speak on the case of a suspected drunken driver wanted in a crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead in 2018.

Charges have been filed against 28-year-old Omar Ventura in the fatal crash involving 11-year-old Alex Mendiola that happened at the intersection of Hammerly and Wirt on June 8.

Ventura is charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and two counts of intoxicated assault.

Mendiola was in his aunt's car with his cousins when police say Ventura failed to yield and T-boned his aunt's car.

Court documents revealed Ventura was driving at the time of the crash while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Ventura's past shows this wasn't the first time he got behind the wheel while intoxicated. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a DWI case.

Ventura is still at large and wanted at this time.

Anyone with information about Ventura's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Traffic Enforcement Division at 713-247-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

