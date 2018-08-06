Officials search for missing Baytown police officer in Chambers County

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Chambers County Sheriff Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Baytown police officer last seen Aug. 2.

John Beasley, 46, was last seen walking away from his home in the 1800 block of Parker Place Drive in the Plantation Subdivision in the Cove.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said that the search for Beasley has been ongoing with help from local deputies, Baytown Police Department, K-9 teams from Alpha Team Search and Rescue from League City, and a K-9 team from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Beasley is described as a muscularly-built white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has green eyes and buzz cut blonde hair.

Beasley was last seen wearing a gray pullover T-shirt, khaki-colored cargo shorts and black hiking type of shoes. He has a teal blue tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

Officials said there is no indication of foul play in Beasley's disappearance, but detectives will continue to investigate all possible leads.

Anyone with information about Beasley's whereabouts is asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.

