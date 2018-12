HOUSTON - Police are searching for a 68-year-old woman who was reported as missing in northwest Houston.

Wilma White was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the 7400 block of North Shepherd Drive, Houston police said.

White was wearing a dark leather jacket, brown pants and a brown purse, police said.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

