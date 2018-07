HOUSTON - A 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night was found safe, deputies said.

Jabez Wiggins, 10, went missing at his apartment complex in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender, according to his stepmother.

A relative said Jabez might have run away because he was punished and told he couldn't go outside. Later that night, the stepmother said the boy was missing.

Harris County deputies said Jabez was found safe Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.