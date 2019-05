FREEPORT, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Sunday while swimming in Surfside Beach near Freeport, officials said.

The teen was reported missing around 8 p.m. after not making it back to shore whole swimming with his friends, officials said.

Emergency crews, an aircrew and county officials are searching the area.

This was the third swimmer to go missing Sunday.

