LIVE: Officials provide update after woman found dead at home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials hold a press conference to discuss the investigation on a woman' who was found dead in northwest Harris County on Friday and her missing car was found.

According to investigators, the adult woman's body was found around 6:35 p.m. in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Her 2004 maroon PT Cruiser was recovered Sunday at Willowbrook Mall.

“Family members had been trying to reach a family member that lives in this home to make contact with her,” explained Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “They did make entry into the home where they did find a female deceased in the home.”

An ambulance was called and the woman was pronounced dead. She was identified as 62-year-old Pamela Johnson.

Investigators don’t know how she died, but the Harris County sheriff’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Kendrick and other neighbors would see Johnson just about every day. They described her as a sweet, quiet and a person that would, other than helping her neighbors with yard work, keep to herself.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video and asking the public for help in finding Johnson's stolen car.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

