LIVE: Officials host early-voting rally for Harris County flood bond

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Ed Emmett is scheduled to host a rally Thursday as early voting is underway for the county’s flood bond proposal.

Emmett will headline the event at T.C. Jester Park.

The proposed $2.5 billion bond measure will finance about 150 projects over a 10- to 15-year period aimed at reducing flooding risks throughout the county.

A recent University of Houston survey found that 55 percent of respondents said they will vote for the measure while 10 percent said they would vote against. About 35 percent said they were unsure.

Early voting runs until Aug. 21.

The bond election is set for Aug. 25 -- the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.

