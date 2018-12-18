Officials hope 3 southbound lanes on I-610 East Loop will reopen by end of week

Crews work to repair the Ship Channel Bridge on Dec. 17, 2018.

HOUSTON - Three southbound lanes on Interstate 610 East Loop are closed while crews perform a bridge inspection, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT Houston said lanes from the Port of Houston to Manchester are closed to facilitate a bridge inspection and repair of the Houston Ship Channel Bridge.

Officials initially said they hoped the lanes will be reopened by Tuesday afternoon, but on Tuesday they said they hoped they would be open by the end of the week.

Officials said weather caused the delay.

Crews advised for drivers to seek an alternative route.

A NB mainlane is also blocked at this time. https://t.co/JURGKFC2Mv — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.