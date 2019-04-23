Officials expected to meet for second mediation session for Prop B

HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark mediation session number two, in hopes the firefighters union and the city can come to an agreement on the Prop B pay parity debacle.

In Monday’s first court-ordered mediation session, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Fire Chief Sam Peña, Union President Marty Lancton and the city attorney met for several hours.

The meeting took place at a Montrose law office. Mediator David Matthiesen said there could be an insurmountable impasse.

With more layoffs within the city looming, possibly including hundreds of firefighters, the firefighters union was asked to be more flexible and accept a five-year pay parity implementation plan.

The union wants a more immediate implementation. If there’s no agreement Tuesday, the parties will take a break and continue talks next Monday.

