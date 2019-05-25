Officers shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them at apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police said officers shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them in southeast Houston Friday night.

Officers responded to a second report of a "possible person" just before midnight in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road, said Bobby Dobbins, assistant chief with the Houston Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gun attempting to break into an apartment. The man was seen going up and down the stairs with a pistol in his right hand, Dobbins said.

A woman at the scene was yelling, telling police that the man had attempted to break into her apartment, he said.

Officers told the man to drop his weapon, to which he replied, "Go ahead, go ahead. I'm ready. I'm ready," and raised the gun towards officers, Dobbins said.

Officers shot the man, killing him, he said.

"We think the officers did a good job. Unfortunately, they had to take a man's life tonight. We're never happy about that, but you know officers have to protect themselves, and unfortunately he raised the gun and put their lives in danger," Dobbins said.

He was only described as a man in his 30s.

The two officers have both been with the department for approximately 4 1/2 years. Their identities have not been released.

HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 5901 Selinsky for an officer -involved shooting. Preliminary info is officer discharged his duty weapon and suspect is deceased. No officers injured. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 25, 2019

VIDEO: Houston police give update after deadly officer-involved shooting on Selinsky Road

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.