Officers injured in fiery crash honored at 100 Club banquet

HOUSTON - Late last year, on Christmas Eve, Houston police Officer John Daily, 25, and his partner, Alonso Reid, were hit head on by another driver.
Saturday night, both men attended the 100 Club Banquet where Daily presented Reid with the Rookie of the Year award. Daily, who is still hospitalized, was well enough to make it to the banquet, said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer's Union said.
After a good Samaritan pulled Reid from the burning patrol unit, Reid went back to the car to rescue Daily.
Sadly, two weeks later, that good samaratian died in an auto-pedestrian accident.
Daily suffered burns to more than 50 percent of his body. Reid was released from the hospital days after the crash, but Daily remains in medical care.
Charges were filed against a man shortly after the crash, but charges against him were dropped, according to court documents. The case dismissal form showed that DNA submitted indicated someone else was driving the car at the time of the crash.
It's not clear if another person has been charged in the case.
