Officers injured in fiery crash honored at 100 Club banquet

Officers John Daily and Alonso Reid were injured in a crash on Christmas Eve 2018. On Saturday, they were honored at 100 Club banquet when Daily presented Reid the Rookie of the Year award.

HOUSTON - Late last year, on Christmas Eve, Houston police Officer John Daily, 25, and his partner, Alonso Reid, were hit head on by another driver.

Saturday night, both men attended the 100 Club Banquet where Daily presented Reid with the Rookie of the Year award. Daily, who is still hospitalized, was well enough to make it to the banquet, said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer's Union said.

After a good Samaritan pulled Reid from the burning patrol unit, Reid went back to the car to rescue Daily.

Sadly, two weeks later, that good samaratian died in an auto-pedestrian accident.

Daily suffered burns to more than 50 percent of his body. Reid was released from the hospital days after the crash, but Daily remains in medical care.

Charges were filed against a man shortly after the crash, but charges against him were dropped, according to court documents. The case dismissal form showed that DNA submitted indicated someone else was driving the car at the time of the crash.

It's not clear if another person has been charged in the case.

It was an honor to be able to witness Officer Daily at the 100 Club Banquet. Ofc. Daily and his partner Ofc. Reid were in a fiery crash at the end of last year, and Reid was able to pull his partner out of the vehicle. Daily left to present the award for Rookie of the Year 2 Reid pic.twitter.com/PXWV0iLyMa — HPOU (@HPOUTX) May 18, 2019

Proud of both of these men. Their perseverance will lead to their triumph. Thank you all for your prayers and support. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 18, 2019

