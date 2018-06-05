Sergeant who found woman accused of sleeping on road while intoxicated speaks out

FULSHEAR, Texas - The Fulshear Police sergeant who helped an accused drunk woman found sleeping on a busy road spoke to KPRC 2 about what happened that night.

Sgt. Charlie Scott was on a routine patrol when he saw the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerve around something while driving westbound on FM 1093. That something was someone. It was Jeanette Murillo.

”I wasn't sure if the car had hit her or knocked her down or if she was just asleep, which is how it turned out,” Scott said.

Scott said he blocked the lane of traffic to secure the scene and rendered aid. He said he approached her with caution.

“Getting up close to her, I realized she was not injured. I tried to wake her up and get her off the roadway and make sure she didn't get hit or injured. Upon initial contact, it appeared she was snoring. I shook her lightly and she looked up at me. I assisted her up and she appeared severely intoxicated and almost fell backward. I assisted her again. She did state later that she had been drinking.” Scott said.

The vehicle Murillo was driving was found stuck in a ditch about 200 yards from where she was found lying down with the door open.

“There were a bunch of open alcohol containers,” Scott said.

Murillo was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.

