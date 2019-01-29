Officer shot man during a foot chase, police say

HOUSTON - Another shooting involving a Houston police officer has happened near Tidwell Road and Airline Drive on the north side of Houston.

Currently at the scene of an officer involved shooting in north #Houston. Officers say the shooting came after a chase and then the suspect attempted to take a patrol car. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/mIxGYFEsuB — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) January 29, 2019

Houston's assistant chief of police Henry Gaw, said that officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. that a man was driving erratically.

A witness told KPRC2 the driver of a Honda showed up at his house and started honking and threatening him.

"Instead of reversing he almost hit my daughter," the witness said, "He reverses again and gets stuck and as that is happening my wife was already calling the police."

Gaw said an officer attempted to pull over the suspect but he wouldn't get out of the vehicle or get on the ground and made gestures at the officer.

“Because the man was making those movements, and movements that suggest that he might do harm to an officer, and then the officer Tasers the suspect,” Gaw said, “Later fearing for the officer's safety and the citizens around he discharges his weapon a couple of times at the suspect.”

Police said the suspect was struck in the shoulder but before they could take him to a hospital, he got into a fight with the officer.

“The suspect somehow got into the officer's vehicle and drove several yards down, the officer was giving him several commands and backup officers arrived,” Gaw said.

The suspect ran down the street before police were able to take him into custody and transport him to a hospital. The officer is on administrative leave which is standard protocol.



