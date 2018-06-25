Officer shoots man to death during traffic stop in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was shot by an officer during a traffic stop Monday in Galveston.

Police said the officer pulled over the man, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, around 3 a.m. in the area of 53rd Street near Avenue L.

At some point, the officer shot the man.

He was taken to UTMB, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

It is unclear why the man was pulled over, if he got out of the car, or if he pulled out a weapon.

The Galveston County Sheriff's office is investigating.

