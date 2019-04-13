High school student shot in leg in officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON - One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in the Third Ward, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Alabama Street, near Nagle Street.

Investigators said they were working an area where complaints had been raised about gang activity. While there, police said they noticed a group of people loitering in a store parking lot.

When officers approached a car with one man inside the car and another person outside, the teen standing outside the car took off running, officials said.

An officer began to chase the 17-year-old on foot, while another officer chased him in a vehicle. Police said the teen ran toward a field, brought out a pistol and pointed it toward the officer.

The sergeant, who was still inside the police cruiser, fired his weapon twice, striking the teen in the leg.

The teen, identified as a high school student, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

No officers were injured. The teen will face charges, police said.

VIDEO: Officers give update after officer-involved shooting on Alabama Street

