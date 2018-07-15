Officer-involved shooting reported in north Houston, no officers injured

HOUSTON - An officer-involved shooting was reported in north Houston Sunday morning, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Doverside and the suspect was believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery.

Investigators responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 700 block of Doverside (north Houston). Suspect believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery. No officers wounded. PIO en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 15, 2018

