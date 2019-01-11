Officer-involved shooting in N Harris County after a car chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is at a scene where a deputy shot toward a carjacking suspect, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In a tweet, Gonzalez said deputies responded to Cypress Station Drive and F.M. 1960 in north Harris County.

Active scene: @HCSOTexas responded to intersection of Cypress Station Dr/W FM 1960. Preliminary info: A deputy discharged his weapon at a possible car-jacking suspect. Unknown if he was struck, remains at large. Active search is underway. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/diwJuZ2S1r — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 11, 2019

The Sheriff's Office said while working another case, deputies witnessed the carjacking and started a car chase.

As the suspect tried to get away, he hit as many as three cars.

Shots were fired at Bammel Westfield near Wells Fargo Road.

No deputies were injured, and a perimeter has been set up for the search between I-45 and Cypress Station.

