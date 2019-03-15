Officer investigated after video shows him throwing woman to ground during arrest

A Florida police officer has been relieved of his duties after a rough arrest recorded by bystanders.

The Miami-Dade officer was responding to a call that a man had threatened two women with a shotgun.

The video shows Officer Alejandro Giraldo talking to one of the women, Dyma Loving. As Loving appears to become increasingly upset, Giraldo grabs her arm, then pushes her against a fence. He then grabs her by the neck and wrestles her to the ground with the help of several other officers.

"I wanted to call my kid," Loving says as she's handcuffed. "I just said I wanted to call my kid. My phone is dead. What do you not understand? I had a gun pointed in front of me and my kid is sick. I'm stressed out. I need to go call my children. I don't understand."

Giraldo is on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

