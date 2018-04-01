Officer injured when chasing suspect who ran, jumped in lake to 'make it a good story,' police say

Cross Creek Ranch, Texas - A Fulshear Police Officer is recovering Sunday after an early-morning chase involving a robbery suspect, police said.

Police said they received a report from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office of multiple vehicles that had been broken into just east of Cross Creek Ranch. Officials said two men were making their way toward Fulshear and deputies were able to give police a description of the vehicle.

Officers were able to pull over the two men near Cross Creek Bend Boulevard and Blanco Ridge where they found stolen items inside the vehicle, police said. After police asked the driver some questions, the driver fled the scene with an officer closely behind him. The officer tripped on a curb and hit his head on the ground, police said.

Police said the suspect then jumped into a nearby lake to attempt to swim away, however officers used their flashlights to see the the man in the water and were able to take him into custody.

While the suspect was being interviewed by police, he said, “I figured I was going to jail anyway, so I wanted it to be a good story," according to police.

He faces several felonies, including aggravated assault on a police officer as the officer was injured during the chase.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

