Officer shoots at man attempting to open car doors in traffic, HPD says

The scene where an HPD officer reportedly fired at a person who was attempting to open car doors in traffic.

HOUSTON - An officer with the Houston Police Department fired one shot at a man who was harassing drivers in traffic in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening, the department said.

The man was not hit and is now in custody.

The officer discharged his duty weapon about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Almeda Road and West Fuqua Street, police said. Police said the man appeared to be on drugs and was foaming at the mouth.

Police said they received several calls about a man who was attempting to get inside multiple vehicles. The man also got on the hood of several vehicles, police said.

When the officer arrived at a gas station near the intersection, the man was inside a customer's vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man was armed with a knife and charged the officer in the parking lot. The officer fired one shot at him, missing, according to police.

The man then ran from the gas station, attempted to get inside other vehicles and threw the knife, police said.

The man was shot with a Taser two times, according to police. After he was subdued, he was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said they got similar reports from the same intersection on Monday.

