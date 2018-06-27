Officer charged with criminal homicide in deadly shooting of Antwon Rose

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

It wasn't known Wednesday if 30-year-old Rosfeld had retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld's bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 6. The severity of the charge was not immediately clear.

Under Pennsylvania law, criminal homicide includes murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.