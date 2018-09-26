Off-duty security guard shot to death at southwest Houston apartments

Police investigate the fatal shooting of an off-duty security guard at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Sept. 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - An off-duty security guard was found shot to death Tuesday at the apartment complex he usually protects, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:23 p.m. at the Westridge Gardens apartments at Westridge Street and Hearth Drive.

Houston police said the guard was killed in the parking lot, but the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Police said they believe two people are responsible for the shooting and they got away in a dark-colored car.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

