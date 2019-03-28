Off-duty officer shoots at man trying to break into her car, police say

Police are investigating after an off-duty officer fired as a person she said was trying to break into her car.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Reed Road.

The off-duty officer said she heard a noise outside, and when she checked her security cameras, she saw a man in her car rifling through the glovebox.

Police said the officer got her pistol and went outside to confront the man. As she did, officers said the man turned toward her, which made her feel threatened, so she fired one round.

According to authorities, the man ran off. Police do not believe he was injured.

Investigators are looking into whether all policies were followed.



