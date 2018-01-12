Off-duty METRO officer involved in Pearland shooting, police say

PEARLAND, Texas - An off-duty METRO police officer was involved in a shooting in Pearland on Friday, according to authorities.

The officer said he disrupted a burglary when he returned to his home in the 14000 block of Ginger Cove Court at about 1:25 p.m. During the confrontation, the officer fired at the lone suspect, police said.

The suspect was found about 8 miles away, in a neighborhood on Prosperity Ridge Drive, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Schurmier Road.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment on injuries he suffered during the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

