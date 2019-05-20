Off-duty deputy stops to help woman, is held at gunpoint by her son, deputies say

Authorities are looking for a person who they say pointed a gun at an off-duty deputy during a dispute in east Harris County.

The incident happened around 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Corpus Christi Street and Nancy Rose Street in the Cloverleaf area.

An off-duty deputy was driving his personal vehicle when a woman on a bicycle started shouting at him, so he stopped to see what was wrong, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said while the deputy was stopped, that woman’s son came out of the shadows with a pistol, threatening to shoot him.

Authorities said an argument between the three broke out as the deputy tried to explain he was just trying to find out what was wrong.

The son pointed the pistol at the deputy and told him to get back in the vehicle, so the deputy complied, authorities said.

Officials said the deputy called for backup. Several deputies and K-9 units responded to the call but the man fled the scene and was able to get away, authorities said.

Authorities said the family has a history of violence.

They will be pursuing an aggravated assault charge against the gunman.

