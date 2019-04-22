Off-duty deputy involved in shootout during attempted robbery in NW Harris County

A Precinct 6 constable deputy was off duty, but still in uniform and on his way home when he saw four men in hoods run around the fence at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A Precinct 6 constable deputy was off duty but still in uniform and on his way home when he saw four men in hoods run around the fence at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

The deputy said he sensed something was not right, so he pulled into the Valero on Gessner Road near Clay Road, and his suspicions were confirmed when he saw the clerks inside with their hands up, backing away from the counter.

When two of the suspects ran out of the store, the constable got out his car and identified himself as a police officer, authorities said.

One of the armed suspects turned around and, fearing for his life, the constable opened fire, hitting him officials said.

He was transported to a hospital. Authorities do not know the condition of that suspect but said the constable was able to detain another suspect.

Officials said the remaining two suspects, plus a driver, escaped from the scene in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Authorities said they got away with some cash and cigarettes.

“Now we have a couple of shaken up clerks after this armed robbery as well as the officer, who is shaken up,” authorities said. “We would like to commend the effort of the officer and the clerks for their actions, both during and after this horrifying event.”

Authorities have not released the constable’s name, but say Houston police will investigate this officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

