Off-duty deputy fires at chase suspect who was on roof of north Harris County home, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty Harris County deputy fired at a person who ran across his roof Tuesday in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Houston police were chasing the armed person for an unknown reason when the shot was fired near the 13900 block of Beckwith Drive, Harris County authorities said.

The person was running from one roof line to another in the neighborhood, according to authorities.

The person was not struck by the gunfire and was taken into custody. He was treated for dog bites after a K-9 found him hiding behind a palm tree in a backyard, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.