Off-duty deputies involved in shootout outside Southside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON - Two off-duty Fort Bend County deputies working extra jobs were involved in a gunfight outside a nightclub on Houston's Southside Monday morning.

Houston police said the deputies were providing security at The Address nightclub at 3300 Old Spanish Trail when a man fired a gun at other patrons around midnight in the front parking lot.

When deputies told the man to drop the weapon, the man fired multiple shots in their direction.

The deputies returned fire, but it is not clear if the man was struck.

The man left the scene on foot westbound toward Highway 288 and then southbound until deputies lost sight of him.

The shooter is described as black, about 210 pounds, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 27 to 32 years old. He was wearing a No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey and blue jeans at the time of the shootings.

