Odor in Meyerland Plaza area not natural gas-related, CenterPoint says

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters said Thursday they are investigating multiple calls about an odor reported near Meyerland Plaza.
In a tweet, firefighters said the hazmat team is working with utility and Bellaire officials to identify the source.
CenterPoint Energy said in a written statement that the odor is not related to natural gas.
Several people have also called the KPRC2 newsroom with complaints about the smell.
Video from Sky 2 showed a construction crew working in the area, but it was not clear whether that was connected to the odor.
