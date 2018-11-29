News

Odor in Meyerland Plaza area not natural gas-related, CenterPoint says

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
The area of Meyerland Plaza of Houston is seen from the air on Nov. 29, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters said Thursday they are investigating multiple calls about an odor reported near Meyerland Plaza.

In a tweet, firefighters said the hazmat team is working with utility and Bellaire officials to identify the source.

CenterPoint Energy said in a written statement that the odor is not related to natural gas.

Several people have also called the KPRC2 newsroom with complaints about the smell.

Video from Sky 2 showed a construction crew working in the area, but it was not clear whether that was connected to the odor.

 

 

 

 

