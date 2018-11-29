Odor in Meyerland Plaza area not natural gas-related, CenterPoint says

The area of Meyerland Plaza of Houston is seen from the air on Nov. 29, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters said Thursday they are investigating multiple calls about an odor reported near Meyerland Plaza.

In a tweet, firefighters said the hazmat team is working with utility and Bellaire officials to identify the source.

CenterPoint Energy said in a written statement that the odor is not related to natural gas.

Several people have also called the KPRC2 newsroom with complaints about the smell.

Video from Sky 2 showed a construction crew working in the area, but it was not clear whether that was connected to the odor.

HFD is receiving multiple calls concerning an “odor” in the Meyerland Plaza area. HFD Hazmat is working with the City of Bellaire and utility officials to identify the source, if any. Updates to follow. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 29, 2018

There are reports of an odor in the Bellaire community and surrounding area. The City of Bellaire is working with the City of Houston to find the source. Reports of a gas leak in Meyerland have been unconfirmed. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) November 29, 2018

