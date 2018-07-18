Nutcracker Market 2018: What to expect at this year's holiday extravaganza at NRG Center

HOUSTON - The Nutcracker Market has announced its new schedule, theme and plan for new merchants for the upcoming holiday season.

The Nutcracker Market is calling the event "Cruising into Christmas,” and will be held at the NRG Center November 8-11.

Twenty-six new merchants will debut at the market with items including beer bread mixes, compact fishing poles, gourmet food items, vintage clothing, and bohemian jewelry inspired by the National Parks, as well as baking and serving options for entertaining.

More than 270 merchants from across the U.S. are expected at the 38th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

The Nutcracker Market supports the Houston Ballet Foundation, the academy and its scholarship programs. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from admission and special event tickets supports the various programs of Houston Ballet and its academy, according to a news release from the Nutcracker Market.

General admission tickets go on sale to the public starting August 15 online at Ticketmaster. On October 15, general admission tickets go on sale at all Randalls locations across Houston, as well as participating Houston-area Nutcracker Market merchant stores. Special event tickets (Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon), Early Bird and group sale general admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231.

The Nutcracker Market Raffle, sponsored by John Daugherty Realtors, includes everyone’s favorite items: a Dine Around gift card package (valued at $5,000+), a $1,000 Macy’s gift card, an “Insta-Wine Cellar” wine package including more than 25 bottles of wine, a gift card package from CityCentre Houston, and a $1,200 gift card from Events gift store in River Oaks.

MARKET DATES/HOURS

Thursday - Friday, November 8 and 9, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 10, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 11, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



GENERAL ADMISSION

Tickets are good for one-day admission during November 8-11, 2018. No repeat admission.

- $20 each at NRG Center

- $18 each online at Ticketmaster beginning August 15

- $18 each at Houston-area Randalls beginning October 15

- $18 each at participating local Nutcracker Market merchant stores

- Half-price admission is available daily, three hours prior to closing

- Group Rate: Groups of 20 or more will receive a $2 discount off regular admission price by calling 713-535-3231 in advance

- Children under 5 are free

- For more ticket information, visit nutcrackermarket.com/tickets.



EARLY BIRD

Tickets are good for repeat admission all four days and early 8:30 a.m. admission Thursday and Friday.

- $50 each by calling 713-535-3231 in advance

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons as they are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs and walkers are permitted. Pets are not allowed.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special event tickets are good for repeat admission all four days and early 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday and Friday.

Wells Fargo Preview Party

Wednesday, November 7, 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $250

Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon

Thursday, November 8, 10:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $135

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Friday, November 9, 10:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $135



