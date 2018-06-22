Nursing home employees' paychecks bounce

HOUSTON - Some nursing home employees are dealing with a payday problem.

An employee of the Winterhaven Health Care Center, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted us, claiming some of their payroll checks from June 8 bounced when they went to cash them.

They’ve been waiting ever since for their employer to make good on their promise to pay them on the next payday, which is today.

We can tell you the payroll checks that were issued today did clear.

KPRC contacted Winterhaven and the company that owns the facility to find out what the problem was in the first place and we’re still waiting for a response.

“We have bills that we have to pay and we just have to wait until we are able to cash our checks in order to pay the bills. That's not fair to us,” said a Winterhaven employee.

According to the health care center’s inspection report, Winterhaven has paid three federal fines in the last three years.

