NRG job fair: What you need to know, view full list of open positions for Texans game days, events

HOUSTON - NRG Park is holding a job fair Monday to hire for Texans game days and NRG Park events.
The hiring event will be held in the Verizon West Club between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG and the Houston Texans will be there to discuss part-time and full-time employment opportunities before, during and after the Texans’ season, according to a news release about the event. Opportunities for work are available during Rodeo Houston, the Nutcracker Market, concerts, as well as other events at NRG.
Applicants can park for free in the Teal Lot located off of Kirby and Murworth.
These are the available positions:
- Maintenance Craftsman
- Maintenance Carpenter
- Maintenance Carpenter Helper
- Maintenance Mechanic (MEP)
- Maintenance & Engineering
- Administrative Assistant
- Operations Foreman
- Operations Staff
- Parking Lead Person
- Parking Cashier Coordinator
- Parking Attendant
- Exhibitor Services Staff
- Event Coordinator
- Ushers
- Security
- Ticket Takers
- Parking
- Premium Service
- Parking Attendant
- Parking Cashier
- Parking Gate Supervisor
- Parking Lot Supervisor
- Parking Vault Supervisor
- Concessions Stand Associate Worker
- Suite Attendant
- Runner
- Barista
- Cook
- Grill Cook
- Alcohol Compliance Supervisor
- Event Day Auditor
- Stand Lead Worker
- Lead Server
- Server
- Bartender
- Cashier
- Dishwasher
- Cashier
- Warehouse Worker
- Custodial Services Worker
- Ticket Seller
- Police Officer
- Security Worker
- Beverage Attendant
You can register online for the event here.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.