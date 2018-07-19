NRG job fair: What you need to know, view full list of open positions for Texans game days, events

A general view as players warm up prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON - NRG Park is holding a job fair Monday to hire for Texans game days and NRG Park events.

The hiring event will be held in the Verizon West Club between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG and the Houston Texans will be there to discuss part-time and full-time employment opportunities before, during and after the Texans’ season, according to a news release about the event. Opportunities for work are available during Rodeo Houston, the Nutcracker Market, concerts, as well as other events at NRG.

Applicants can park for free in the Teal Lot located off of Kirby and Murworth.

These are the available positions:

Maintenance Craftsman

Maintenance Carpenter

Maintenance Carpenter Helper

Maintenance Mechanic (MEP)

Maintenance & Engineering

Administrative Assistant

Operations Foreman

Operations Staff

Parking Lead Person

Parking Cashier Coordinator

Parking Attendant

Exhibitor Services Staff

Event Coordinator

Ushers

Security

Ticket Takers

Parking

Premium Service

Parking Attendant

Parking Cashier

Parking Gate Supervisor

Parking Lot Supervisor

Parking Vault Supervisor

Concessions Stand Associate Worker

Suite Attendant

Runner

Barista

Cook

Grill Cook

Alcohol Compliance Supervisor

Event Day Auditor

Stand Lead Worker

Lead Server

Server

Bartender

Cashier

Dishwasher

Cashier

Warehouse Worker

Custodial Services Worker

Ticket Seller

Police Officer

Security Worker

Beverage Attendant

You can register online for the event here.

