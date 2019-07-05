'Now this is how you party!': Man accused of trying to run over neighbor on Fourth of July

HOUSTON - A man is accused of trying to run over his neighbor who was lighting off fireworks on Independence Day.

Christopher Barnes got into his vehicle and drove quickly toward his neighbor who was in a cul-de-sac in the 11200 block of Doric Court setting off fireworks, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The neighbor was able to move out of the way and run toward his driveway, but Herman said Barnes swerved toward the man "as if he was intentionally trying to strike him."

He started doing doughnuts in his vehicle in the cul-de-sac, then almost hit the neighbor again, the constable said.

Barnes parked in his driveway and yelled to the neighbor, "Now this is how you party!" according to Herman.

Barnes, 68, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.

