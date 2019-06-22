'Not a sad funeral:' Mayor Tuner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee weigh in on Maleah funeral

HOUSTON - Nearly 300 people gathered at The Crossing Community Church for a private service honoring the life of Maleah Davis.

Among those 300 were Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who both took time to share their thoughts about the service.

Mayor Sylvester Turner:

Taisha Walker/KPRC Maleah Davis' funeral was held Saturday at The Crossing Community Church.

“(The funeral was) very uplifting, the praise dancing very colorful, the singing very uplifting. This was not a sad funeral.”

“I do believe very strongly that because of Meleah that more children are being protected, being loved, being nurtured than ever before.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee:

“Today what we wanted to do was offer love to the mother and to the father and to the family members.”

“Meleah stood for love. Love has to conquer evil because her death was evil. Her death should not have happened and I think what we can do is, or what the government can do is, promise to fix it, to find a way that children do not suffer.”

