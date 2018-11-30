Salvation Army plans to close shelter near scene of Josue Flores slaying

HOUSTON - The community leaders will be holding a news conference on Friday to give more information after an announcement came that the Salvation Army would be relocating a men’s shelter.

The initial announcement came Thursday and confirmed the organization will be moving its emergency shelter resources to help with costs and improve its services.

That includes closing the men’s shelter on North Main Street, a move that has community leaders rejoicing.

"We have just received our early Christmas gift, and it has come from the Salvation Army's decision today, which is a dream come true,” said Stella Mireles-Walters, a community leader and creator of Safe Walk Home.

Mireles-Walters created the program after someone stabbed 11-year-old Josue Flores to death on his way home from school two years ago.

She and others wanted the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light location to shut down after police arrested someone from the shelter. The man was later released.

Though Flores’ killer has not been found, Mireles-Walters and other community members believe the man was staying at the shelter and followed the boy from there before killing him.

They also allege that crime has increased over the years because of the shelter and have worked to get it relocated.

“When the Salvation Army went in, our crime rate went up in this neighborhood and if you know the location of the Salvation Army, it’s right in the middle of a family neighborhood,” Mireles-Walters said. “We wanted it, we prayed for it and here it is, and we want to thank them for making this decision. It doesn’t matter what reason that they made this huge decision, but here, the residents of Northside, we receive it as a dream come true.”

The Salvation Army said the reason for the consolidation has to do with reducing costs, improving services and having better practices to offer care for its vulnerable clients.

Here is a statement from the Salvation Army:

"Salvation Army Houston is consolidating its emergency shelter resources to open the Center of Hope in downtown Houston on January 1, 2019. This is part of Salvation Army's effort to reduce costs, improve services and better align with industry best practices so we can provide the best possible care for our vulnerable clients. Formerly Sally’s House, Center of Hope will house Salvation Army Houston’s emergency shelter for men, including specialized programs for veterans and those seeking employment as a solution to their homelessness. The shelter for women will transition to Salvation Army Houston’s Family Residence. Salvation Army Houston is committed to meeting immediate needs without discrimination for children, youth, families, veterans, the homeless, the elderly and more throughout the Houston community. - Major Kent Davis, Houston area commander ."

The relocation will take place in January 2019. There is no word on what will happen to the men staying at the shelter.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that community leaders are holding Friday's news conference and not the Salvation Army.

